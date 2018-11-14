Oh Sees have released a new music video for its song “Enrique El Cobrador,” and it’s pretty weird. Directed by Alexis Giroux and animated by Giroux and Massimo Colarusso, the visuals feature alien-like beings fighting for survival in this alternate psychedelic universe. The animations are detailed and thorough, though extremely gory (on multiple occasions you can see heads splitting open and blood gushing out of the extraterrestrial characters).

“Enrique El Cobrador” appeared on the the Oh Sees’ last album Smote Reverser, which dropped in August. Watch the full music video below.