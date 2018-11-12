Morrissey Releases Statement Disputing “Stage Attack” in San Diego

On Saturday night, TMZ shared video of fans storming the stage at a Morrissey show at Copley Symphony Hall in San Diego and reported that one of the concertgoers who rushed the stage had attacked Morrissey before being tackled by security. This claim was later disputed by Morrissey’s manager Peter Katsis in a statement on Facebook. “Morrissey’s fans are not malicious.” Katsis said. “The fans were simply doing what they have been doing for almost 30 years. Trying anything they could do to jump onstage and touch him, or hug him.” He also noting that the fan who appeared to have attacked Morrissey had been “more aggressive in reaching out for him than most, so security had to do their job and subdue the fan.”

Now, as Stereogum notes, Morrissey himself has provided his own statement through his personal website: