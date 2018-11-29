News \
Dead & Company Announce 2019 Summer Tour
Dead & Company have announced a North American summer tour scheduled to kick off in Mountain View, California on May 31, 2019. The band, consisting of Grateful Dead alums Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart and their spiritual nephew John Mayer (aka “Streetwear Jerry”), will be playing the nation’s most intimate clubs, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field and New York City’s Citi Field before wrapping up their cross-country jaunt in Boulder, Colorado on July 6.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, December 8 while diehard Deadheads can register for presale tickets on November 29 at 8 am courtesy of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. American Express have the opportunity to score tickets a few days ahead of the general sale between December 4 and December 7.
Weir and his sweet Birkenstocks will be performing in the following cities on the dates listed below:
May 31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 1 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 7 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 8 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
June 23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
June 26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 5 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
July 6 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field