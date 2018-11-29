Dead & Company have announced a North American summer tour scheduled to kick off in Mountain View, California on May 31, 2019. The band, consisting of Grateful Dead alums Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart and their spiritual nephew John Mayer (aka “Streetwear Jerry”), will be playing the nation’s most intimate clubs, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field and New York City’s Citi Field before wrapping up their cross-country jaunt in Boulder, Colorado on July 6.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, December 8 while diehard Deadheads can register for presale tickets on November 29 at 8 am courtesy of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. American Express have the opportunity to score tickets a few days ahead of the general sale between December 4 and December 7.

Weir and his sweet Birkenstocks will be performing in the following cities on the dates listed below:

May 31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 1 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 7 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 8 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

June 23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

June 26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 5 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

July 6 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field