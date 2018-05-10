John Mayer – “New Light”

John Mayer–or “Streetwear Jerry,” as the Deadheads on the Spin staff prefer to call him–has released a new song called “New Light.” As of yet, the song is not associated with an impending larger John Mayer project. The 40-year-old singer-songwriter and more-than-able guitarist premiered the song during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1. The smooth, disco-inflected track is a co-production between Mayer and accomplished hip-hop producer No I.D. Mayer will be spending a good amount of this summer on the road with Dead & Company. His last solo album was last year’s The Search For Everything. Listen to the song and watch Lowe and Mayer’s interview below.

