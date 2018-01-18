Dead & Company Announce Summer 2018 Tour Dates

Dead & Company has announced a string of new tour dates for this summer. The group was formed in 2015 by original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart to play the repertoire of their legendary former band, with John Mayer standing in for the late Jerry Garcia on lead guitar. They’ll be starting May 30 in Mansfield, Mass., and finshing July 14 in Boulder, Colo. Registration for a presale lottery is open now and closes tomorrow. General public ticket sales will begin at the end of the month. See the full dates below.

5/30/2018 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/1/2018 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/2/2018 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/4/2018 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

6/6/2018 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/8/2018 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

6/9/2018 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/11/2018 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/13/2018 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

6/15/2018 New York, NY Citi Field

6/16/2018 New York, NY Citi Field

6/19/2018 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/20/2018 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

6/22/2018 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

6/23/2018 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

6/29/2018 George, WA Gorge Amphitheater

6/30/2018 Eugene, OR Autzen Stadium

7/2/2018 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater

7/3/2018 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater

7/6/2018 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheater

7/7/2018 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

7/11/2018 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

7/13/2018 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

7/14/2018 Boulder, CO Folsom Field