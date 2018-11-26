Stream Black Thought’s New EP Streams of Thought, Vol. 2

In June, The Roots’ Black Thought released a solo “debut EP,” Streams of Thought, Vol. 1. The project was produced by 9th Wonder and The Soul Council, and was billed as the first tape in a series of three.

Today part two of the series arrived on all streaming platforms. Black Thought has teamed up with the producer Salaam Remi for this latest EP, Streams of Thought, Vol. 2—Black Thought x Salaam Remi Presents Traxploitation. The nine-track tape allows Black Thought free range for his fierce, artful skills as an emcee and allows him to “continue to hone his inimitable and impenetrable improvisation,” as stated in a press release for the EP.

The cover for the tape was designed by the black American artist Leslie Hewitt. You can listen to Streams of Thought, Vol. 2 below now.

