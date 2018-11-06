Houston’s hometown hero Beyoncé Knowles endorsed Democratic Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke in a series of Instagram posts published on Tuesday. Bey shared several photos of herself with her face obscured by a trucker-style cap with a “BETO” logo.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right,” Beyoncé wrote in the accompanying caption. “We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!”

Bey’s endorsement came in close to the wire: Polls in Texas are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. central time across much of the state. Her Instagram post went up shortly after 4 p.m. central time, though it’s not yet too late to exercise some influence with voters who might otherwise have opted to stay home.

O’Rourke faces Republican incumbent Ted Cruz, a man who’s already proved no match for Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Check out one of Beyoncé’s pro-Beto posts below.