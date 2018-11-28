Josh Homme, Chris Cornell Narrate New Alain Johannes Documentary

Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and the late Chris Cornell have contributed narration to a new documentary about Chilean multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes. The documentary, titled Unfinished Plan: The Path of Alain Johannes, will cover the musician’s entire life and career, and delve deep into Johannes’ relationship with his late wife Natasha Shneide, with whom Johannes started the band Eleven. In a statement on the film’s website, director Rodolfo Gárate writes the following:

How many of us are broken by pain? Johannes’ music poses the question while reflecting the existential tensions of our intense journey through life. The chords it strikes run deep. The making of the film is testament to the generosity of its protagonist, allowing us to enter his artistic, physical world and to portray it.

Johannes has collaborated with many bands over the course of his career, producing, writing, and playing with the likes of PJ Harvey, Eagles of Death Metal, and Arctic Monkeys. Both Josh Homme and Chris Cornell worked extensively with Johannes. The film is scheduled to premiere in Glendale, California on December 11. Watch the trailer below.