A$AP Rocky Samples Tame Impala on New Song “Sundress”

In a meeting of two musicians whose work you might describe as “well-crafted and stylish,” A$AP Rocky has released a new song that heavily samples Tame Impala. It’s called “Sundress,” and it’s built around an instrumental loop and a variation of the vocal melody from the Australian psych-pop band’s Innerspeaker album cut “Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?”

“Sundress” comes about six months after Rocky’s third studio album Testing, and is the first solo song he’s released since that record. According to Spotify’s credits, it was produced in part by Danger Mouse, and it bears some traces of his dense and nocturnal sound. As HotNewHipHop points out, the track was leaked online several weeks ago, and Rocky subsequently performed it live at Odd Future’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival festival earlier this month. (Another new song debuted at Flog Gnaw, potentially called “Shittin’ Me,” has not yet been officially released.)

The song comes with an impressive music video, which uses Mannequin Challenge-style freezes in the action and clever flashbacks to illustrate a scene of nightclub violence, with a genuinely surprising twist ending. Previously, Rocky released a video for his Testing track “Fukk Sleep,” a collaboration with FKA Twigs. Watch the “Sundress” video below.