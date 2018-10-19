Valee – “Awesome” (ft. Matt Ox)

Chicago rapper and G.O.O.D. Music signee Valee is back with a new track aptly titled “Awesome.” The track, which features a guest appearance from Matt Ox, arrived after a tweet from the rapper teased something new earlier this week. While the tweet teased two new tracks, only one has arrived so far. Last month, Valee released a video for his track “Vlone,” which followed a number of singles released throughout the last year. His debut EP, GOOD Job, You Found Me, arrived earlier this year. Hear his new track “Awesome” with Matt Ox below.