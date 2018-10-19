News \

Valee – “Awesome” (ft. Matt Ox)

CREDIT: Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW

Chicago rapper and G.O.O.D. Music signee Valee is back with a new track aptly titled “Awesome.” The track, which features a guest appearance from Matt Ox, arrived after a tweet from the rapper teased something new earlier this week. While the tweet teased two new tracks, only one has arrived so far. Last month, Valee released a video for his track “Vlone,” which followed a number of singles released throughout the last year. His debut EP, GOOD Job, You Found Me, arrived earlier this year. Hear his new track “Awesome” with Matt Ox below.

Rob Arcand
