Chicago breakout rapper Valee is keeping busy, releasing new singles and shooting music videos at a steady clip. Today he keeps the streak going with a video for “Juice & Gin,” off his most recent EP GOOD Job, You Found Me. The bass heavy Rio Mac-produced track gets a visual that sees the rapper as the center of attention in a weird, artsy loft party full of drinks with a radioactive glow and women dressed in dominatrix-like outfits. “Juice & Gin” is the latest video from Valee, following visuals for “Skinny,” “Allat,” “Loading,” and the Jeremih-assisted “Womp Womp.” Watch it below.