Video: Valee – “Vlone”

Chicago rising star and G.O.O.D. Music signee Valee has released a video for “Vlone,” a track included on his major label debut EP GOOD Job, You Found Me from earlier this year. The simple but customarily stylish video features Valee, with face well-swaddled, striding around looking cool in Chicago’s Chinatown in the dead of winter. The title screen claims that the video is “based on a novel by Valee,” though there’s been no other evidence that Valee has actually written a novel.

Valee has posted several singles since the release of the EP in March, including “Allat,” the Jeremih-featuring “Womp Womp,” and the Lil Yachty collaboration “Wombo.” He’s also released videos for other tracks on GOOD Job, including “Skinny” and the remix of one of his breakout tracks, “Miami,” which features his label head Pusha T. Watch the “Vlone” clip below.