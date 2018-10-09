Taylor Swift followed her historic expression of a political opinion this week by kicking off the 2018 American Music Awards with a performance of “I Did Something Bad” from her latest album Reputation. The smoke and dancer-filled set was Swift’s first award show performance since the 2016 Grammys, when she took home Album of the Year for 1989.

Swift recently wrapped the North American leg of her Reputation Tour with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, who is also scheduled to perform on tonight’s show. The singer is set to tour Australia, New Zealand, and Japan through November. She will presumably submit her votes for newly endorsed Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and House candidate Jim Cooper via absentee ballot. See dates for the rest of her tour on her website.

Watch a clip of Swift’s 2018 AMAs performance below.