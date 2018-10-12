News \

Tame Impala to Release New Music With Theophilus London

CREDIT: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Theophilus London have formed a bit of a partnership. Parker produced Theophilus London’s 2016 record “Whiplash” and soon the two will be debuting new music together. On October 16, at a sold out “Theo Impala” show at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA, Tame Impala and Theophilus London will premiere new music that will appear on London’s forthcoming album BeBey.

London has taken to social media to tease the collaboration and hint at a possible tour, though Pitchfork reports from Tame Impala’s representatives that “no tour is planned.” You can hear a preview of the Theophilus London and Tame Impala records below along with the show announcement.

 

