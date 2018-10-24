Sonic Youth have teamed up with marketplace Reverb to sell over 200 pieces of career-spanning memorabilia, gear, and more, which is a vast upgrade from the three pedals drummer Steve Shelley sold on eBay earlier this year. Items up for sale include test pressings, rare records, reissues, tour posters, and rare photographs as well as a ’70s Fender Telecaster Deluxe played by Ranaldo, Jim O’Rourke, and Mark Ibold, plus Ranaldo’s Travis Bean TB1000A Artist and a red Fender Jazzmaster used by Moore for over ten years. Over 100 vintage used and effect pedals used by the band throughout the years will also be on sale. All items go on sale October 30 but you can head over to Reverb LP’s website now and browse through the listings.

The band recently celebrated 30 years of their 1988 classic Daydream Nation with a mini film festival in Portland showcasing Lance Bangs’ concert film Daydream Nation, Charles Atlas’s newly restored 1989 doc on the downtown New York art and music scene Put Blood in the Music, and On Rust, which features the band’s early performances on Dutch TV. Kim Gordon released her second album with Bill Nace The Switch as Body/Head earlier this year.