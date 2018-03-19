Some of Sonic Youth’s Old Pedals Are for Sale on eBay

Former Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley is selling some vintage pedals used by the band on eBay. Unfortunately, as the note on the listings specifies, “It cannot be said with certainty when or by whom each particular pedal was used.” Among the expected fuzz (three, to be exact) and distortion pedals, there is also an Electro-Harmonix Voice Box to serve any need you might have for vocoder and manufactured vocal harmonies during a heady jam. The pedals are being sold through the Guitar Bar Drum Den in Jersey City, NJ. Peruse them here.

