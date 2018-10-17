Sonic Youth are bringing more film events to major cities across North America. As part of Daydream Nation’s 30th anniversary this year, Sonic Youth announced a series of film screenings and “unseen gems from the band’s archives” to premiere at Portland’s Hollywood Theatre on October 20. Now, the band have added a second show in Portland, as well as events in Seattle, LA, San Francisco, Austin, Philadelphia, and New York.

Screenings include the Lance Bangs-directed concert film, Daydream Nation, along with two documentaries from the album’s early days: Charles Atlas’ Put Blood in the Music and On Rust, which pulls from the band’s first exposure on Dutch television. Lance Bangs will be speaking at all the events, while other guests will differ by event. Speakers include band members Kim Gordon, Steve Shelley and Lee Ranaldo, archivist Aaron Mullan, and Matador founder Gerard Cosloy. Check out the dates below.

10/20 Portland, OR — Hollywood Theatre

10/21 Portland, OR — Hollywood Theatre

10/22 Seattle, WA — Grand Illusion Cinema

10/23 Los Angeles, CA — The Regent

10/24 San Francisco, CA — New Mission Theatre

11/12 Austin, TX — Alamo Drafthouse

11/18 Philadelphia, PA — PhilaMOCA

11/19 Brooklyn, NY — Alamo Drafthouse