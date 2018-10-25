Robyn – “Human Being”

Robyn has released a single titled “Human Being” hours before the release of her new album Honey. The track premiered as part of the Adult Swim Singles Program and features Zhala, the sole signee on Robyn’s Konichiwa Records label.

“Human Being” opens with the spoken word declaration, “I’m a human being and so are you,” and circles around that refrain for the remainder of its kick drum-driven four minutes, layered with ambient synth tones, bells, claps, and earnest encouragement to pull your body close.

Robyn’s new album drops at midnight via Interscope and Konichiwa. It’s the Swedish pop star’s first LP since 2010’s Body Talk. She previously shared the songs “Missing U” and “Honey.” Hear the new single below.