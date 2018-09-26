Robyn – “Honey”

A day after her official tracklist announcement, Robyn has released “Honey,” the coolly fluid title track from her forthcoming album. A partial version of the song first appeared last year in an episode of the HBO show Girls; more than a year and a half later, we’ve finally got the full version.

In a recent interview with New York Times interview, Robyn explained that “Honey” was explicitly inspired by club music, as opposed to mainstream pop: “It’s not produced or written as a normal pop song. It is totally based on this idea of club music. … When you’re listening to club music, there’s no reward. The reward isn’t, ‘Oh, here’s the chorus, here’s the lyric that makes sense.’ You have to enjoy what it is. You have to enjoy that there’s no conclusion.” That’s certainly true of “Honey,” which is almost five minutes long but feels as though it could easily be extended much further.

According to credits released on streaming services, “Honey” was co-produced by Robyn’s longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund with Joseph Mount of Metronomy. Honey the album arrives on October 26 via Interscope and Robyn’s Konichiwa Records, nearly eight years after 2010’s Body Talk. We’ve already heard lead single “Missing U,” which also received a short video message to fans. Hear the final version of “Honey” below.