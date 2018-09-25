Robyn Announces Honey Tracklist

Cult pop superstar Robyn has announced the tracklist for her forthcoming album Honey, the long-awaited follow-up to 2010’s Body Talk. In an animated clip posted to social media, Robyn revealed that Honey has nine tracks, including lead single “Missing U,” which recently received a short film, and the title track, which first appeared in partial form on an episode of HBO’s Girls last year.

The second album’s track, “Human Being,” features Swedish musician Zhala, the only other current signee to Robyn’s Konichiwa Records label. Other collaborators include Teddybears’ Klas Ålund, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, Kindess’ Adam Bainbridge, and Mr. Tophat.

“This is the track list for the album,” Robyn captioned the announcement. “I’ve had it ready for months, so strange how it came together even before all the songs were finished. Never had that happen before; more or less in the order I wrote them.”

As was previously announced, Honey is out October 26 from Konichiwa and Interscope. It will be Robyn’s eighth studio album. Check out the album tracklist in animated and regular text format below.



Robyn, Honey tracklist