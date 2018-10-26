Stream Mick Jenkins’s New Album Pieces of a Man

Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has released his sophomore album Pieces of a Man, which includes the Kaytranada-produced lead singles “Understood” and “Padded Locks” and the Ghostface Killah-featuring “Barcelona.” It follows his 2016 debut LP The Healing Component and two mixtapes released in the last year, February’s Or More; The Frustration and last November’s Or More; The Anxious.

Jenkins told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in August that the record explores masculinity. “The direction I was taking in my music is definitely more personal and opening up to more emotional sides of men,” he said. Toronto jazz quartet BADBADNOTGOOD, Detroit veteran Black Milk, and Chicago duo Nez & Rio, among others, contributed production. Features include British singer Corrine Bailey Rae and THEMpeople member Mikhal Anthony.

The album drops via Free Nation and Cinematic Music Group. Listen below.