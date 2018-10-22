Mick Jenkins has released two new songs from his sophomore album Pieces of a Man ahead of the project’s release on Friday. “Padded Locks” features a sampled orchestral loop from Kaytranada and a Donald Trump-dissing verse from Ghostface Killah; “Barcelona” finds Jenkins reflecting on the commodification of his art over a flurry of hand drums and shakers courtesy of Chicago producer Nissim.

Both tracks appear in Jenkins’ new two-part video, directed by Dovi Kotto. The clip opens with Jenkins spitting a snippet of “Padded Locks” in a black 1960s Ford Mustang, and pivots to a fisheye-filmed library scene in which multiple copies of the Chicago rapper perform “Barcelona,” visually playing on the song’s identity-wrestling, Frank Ocean-quoting closing lines: “Enterprising, been compartmentalizing all my shit/A tornado flew around my room before you came/I straightened it, right before your eyes/You see my stains, see me basically.”

Jenkins also shared Pieces of a Man’s tracklist and production credits today. The 17-track album, his first since 2016’s The Healing Component, includes beats from Kaytranada, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Black Milk, plus a feature from Corinne Bailey Rae, among others. Jenkins released the lead single “Understood” last week. Watch the “Padded Locks & Barcelona” video, listen to both new songs, and view the tracklist below.

Mick Jenkins’ Pieces of a Man Tracklist, Production Credits

1. “Heron Flow” ft. Julien Bell (prod. by THEMpeople and Dee Lilly)

2. “Stress Fracture” ft. Mikahl Anthony (prod. by Black Milk)

3. “Gwendolyn Apprehension” (prod. by Black Milk)

4. “Soft Porn” (prod. by THEMpeople and OV)

5. “Grace & Mercy” (prod. by Nez & Rio)

6. “Barcelona” (prod. by Nissim)

7. “Percy Interlude”

8. “Reginald” ft. Ben Hixon

9. “Padded Locks” ft. Ghostface Killah (prod. by Kaytranada)

10. “Ghost” (prod. by THEMpeople, OV, and Dee Lilly)

11. “Heron Flow 2″ (prod. by THEMpeople)

12. “Plain Clothes” (prod. by High Klassified)

13. “Pull Up” (prod. by Green Sllime and THEMpeople)

14. “Consensual Seduction” ft. Corinne Bailey Rae (prod. by STLNDRMS and Dee Lilly)

15. “U Turn” (prod. by THEMpeople and Ben Hixon)

16. “Understood” (prod. by Kaytranada and Alexander Sowinski)

17. “Smoking Song” (prod. by BADBADNOTGOOD and THEMpeople)