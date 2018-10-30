Well, it looks like the MAGA Kanye experiment may be coming to a close. Days after right-wing personality Candace Owens asserted that Kanye West designed a new clothing line for her “Blexit” movement, which encourages African-Americans to part ways with the Democratic Party, Kanye returned to Twitter to deny her claims and announce his departure from dabbling in politics. “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine,” Kanye tweeted. “I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he continued. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!” He also tweeted his support for prison reform, jobs creation, sensible gun laws, and compassion towards “people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

The logo Kanye is referring to is the “X” symbol on the clothing advertised on the “Blexit” site—which, look, Kanye can be lazy with his design work sometimes but even he wouldn’t make something this ugly. Time will tell whether or not he really means what he is saying, or whether his tweets amount to a denunciation of Donald Trump himself. Either way, it’s very amusing and so totally Kanye that being falsely named as the designer of tacky clothes would finally convince him that he’s been used.