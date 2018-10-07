ICP’s Shaggy 2 Dope Attempts to Dropkick Fred Durst During Limp Bizkit Festival Set

Limp Bizkit performed at the Rock Allegiance festival in Camden, NJ and during their set, one attendee ran onstage and attempted to hit frontman Fred Durst with a flying dropkick before being dragged offstage by security. According to reports from Metal Injection and Consequence of Sound, the attacker was actually Insane Clown Posse member Shaggy 2 Dope. What a world!

Video footage of the incident shows the band just finishing up their cover of George Michael’s “Faith” when the assailant runs up from the left side of the stage, coming way too close to kicking Durst, who steps forward untouched as the attacker is carried away by security. Though numerous reports claim the ICP member to be responsible for the attack, it’s hard to determine their identity from online video.

Fred Durst does have a history with ICP; in 2012, the vocalist appeared on the group’s cover of AMG’s “Bitch Better Have My Money,” and as one user on Reddit points out, the two groups—Limp Bizkit and ICP—have had beef for the last 20 years. Doesn’t Shaggy 2 Dope know that Durst is totally like an award-winning movie director now? No one knows what it’s like to be the bad man…