Car Seat Headrest Announces New U.S. and European Tour Dates

Car Seat Headrest has announced new tour dates in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, expanding the band’s current tour from its original 46 venues to 65 venues in total. New stops in the U.S. include Tallahassee, Orlando, and Tampa Bay (an apparent first for the band), as well as Boston, Baltimore, New Orleans, Houston, and Dallas. In addition to previously announced festival appearances in Germany and France this November, they’ll also visit the U.K., Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

This past February, Car Seat Headrest released its eleventh studio album via Matador Records. Twin Fantasy (Face to Face) is a rerecorded version of the group’s album Twin Fantasy, originally self-recorded by frontman Will Toledo and released on Bandcamp in 2011. On November 2, the band will release a double-LP version of its latest album digitally, with a vinyl edition to follow on November 9. See Car Seat Headrest’s upcoming winter tour schedule below.

Car Seat Headrest 2018-2019 tour dates

October 12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

October 13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

November 2 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival

November 3 — Amiens, France @ La Lune des Pirates

November 5 — Cardiff, U.K. @ Tramshed

November 6 — Nottingham, U.K. @ Rock City

November 7 — Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall

November 8 — London, U.K. @ O2 Forum

November 10 — Hamburg, Germany @ Rolling Stone Weekender Fest

November 11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

November 13 — Groningen, Netherlands @ VERA

November 14 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli

November 15 — Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit

November 17 — Rust, Germany @ Rolling Stone Park Fest

February 14 — Boston, MA @ Royale

February 15 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

February 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with Interpol, Snail Mail)

February 17 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

February 18 — Richmond, VA @ The National

February 20 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

February 21 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

February 22 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

February 23 — Tampa Bay, FL @ The Orpheum

February 26 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

February 27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

February 28 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

March 1 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

March 2 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger