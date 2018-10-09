News \
Car Seat Headrest Announces New U.S. and European Tour Dates
Car Seat Headrest has announced new tour dates in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, expanding the band’s current tour from its original 46 venues to 65 venues in total. New stops in the U.S. include Tallahassee, Orlando, and Tampa Bay (an apparent first for the band), as well as Boston, Baltimore, New Orleans, Houston, and Dallas. In addition to previously announced festival appearances in Germany and France this November, they’ll also visit the U.K., Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium.
This past February, Car Seat Headrest released its eleventh studio album via Matador Records. Twin Fantasy (Face to Face) is a rerecorded version of the group’s album Twin Fantasy, originally self-recorded by frontman Will Toledo and released on Bandcamp in 2011. On November 2, the band will release a double-LP version of its latest album digitally, with a vinyl edition to follow on November 9. See Car Seat Headrest’s upcoming winter tour schedule below.
Car Seat Headrest 2018-2019 tour dates
October 12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
October 13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
November 2 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival
November 3 — Amiens, France @ La Lune des Pirates
November 5 — Cardiff, U.K. @ Tramshed
November 6 — Nottingham, U.K. @ Rock City
November 7 — Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall
November 8 — London, U.K. @ O2 Forum
November 10 — Hamburg, Germany @ Rolling Stone Weekender Fest
November 11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset
November 13 — Groningen, Netherlands @ VERA
November 14 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli
November 15 — Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit
November 17 — Rust, Germany @ Rolling Stone Park Fest
February 14 — Boston, MA @ Royale
February 15 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
February 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with Interpol, Snail Mail)
February 17 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
February 18 — Richmond, VA @ The National
February 20 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
February 21 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
February 22 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
February 23 — Tampa Bay, FL @ The Orpheum
February 26 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
February 27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
February 28 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
March 1 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
March 2 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger