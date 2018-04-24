Car Seat Headrest have announced a slew of new North American concerts for September, which follow previously announced West Coast dates and a European tour. The new leg begins in Minneapolis September 5 and winds through the Midwest, East Coast, and Canada, before wrapping up in Kansas City September 28.

In February, Car Seat Headrest released a rerecorded version of Twin Fantasy, a fan-favorite album that frontman Will Toledo originally self-recorded and released on Bandcamp in 2011.

See the full dates below.

05-08 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

05-16 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

05-18 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 ABC

05-19 Liverpool, England – Invisible Wind Factory

05-21 Cambridge, England – The Junction 2

05-22 Bristol, England – SWX

05-23 London, England – Roundhouse

05-25 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

05-26 Paris, France – Le Trabendo

05-28 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

05-29 Koln, Germany – Kantine

05-30 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich

05-31 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg

06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

07-07 Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Festival

07-09 Québec City, Québec- Festival d’Ete International de Quebec

07-12-14 Carnation, WA – Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

07-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

07-15 Portland, OR – McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom

07-17 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

07-18 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

07-21 Los Angeles, CA – FYF Fest

07-22 Las Vegas, NV – Bunkhouse

07-23 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

07-24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

07-27 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

07-28 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

07-30 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

09-05 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

09-06 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

09-07 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

09-08 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

09-09 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

09-11 Toronto, Ontario – The Danforth Music Hall

09-12 Montreal, Québec – Corona Theatre

09-13 Boston, MA – Royale

09-14 New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

09-15 New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

09-18 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

09-19 Washington DC – 9:30 Club

09-21 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

09-22 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

09-24 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

09-27 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

09-28 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads

11-10 Weissenhauser Strand, Germany – Rolling Stone Weekender

11-17 Rust, Germany – Rolling Stone Park