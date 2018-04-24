News \
Car Seat Headrest Announce U.S. Tour
Car Seat Headrest have announced a slew of new North American concerts for September, which follow previously announced West Coast dates and a European tour. The new leg begins in Minneapolis September 5 and winds through the Midwest, East Coast, and Canada, before wrapping up in Kansas City September 28.
In February, Car Seat Headrest released a rerecorded version of Twin Fantasy, a fan-favorite album that frontman Will Toledo originally self-recorded and released on Bandcamp in 2011.
See the full dates below.
05-08 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
05-16 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
05-18 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 ABC
05-19 Liverpool, England – Invisible Wind Factory
05-21 Cambridge, England – The Junction 2
05-22 Bristol, England – SWX
05-23 London, England – Roundhouse
05-25 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
05-26 Paris, France – Le Trabendo
05-28 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
05-29 Koln, Germany – Kantine
05-30 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich
05-31 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg
06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
07-07 Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Festival
07-09 Québec City, Québec- Festival d’Ete International de Quebec
07-12-14 Carnation, WA – Timber! Outdoor Music Festival
07-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
07-15 Portland, OR – McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
07-17 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
07-18 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
07-21 Los Angeles, CA – FYF Fest
07-22 Las Vegas, NV – Bunkhouse
07-23 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
07-24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
07-27 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre
07-28 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
07-30 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
09-05 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
09-06 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
09-07 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
09-08 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
09-09 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
09-11 Toronto, Ontario – The Danforth Music Hall
09-12 Montreal, Québec – Corona Theatre
09-13 Boston, MA – Royale
09-14 New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel
09-15 New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel
09-18 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
09-19 Washington DC – 9:30 Club
09-21 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
09-22 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
09-24 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
09-27 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
09-28 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads
11-10 Weissenhauser Strand, Germany – Rolling Stone Weekender
11-17 Rust, Germany – Rolling Stone Park