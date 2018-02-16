Listen to Car Seat Headrest’s New Rerecording of Their 2011 Album Twin Fantasy

Car Seat Headrest’s reworked album Twin Fantasy is now available in full. Originally released on Bandcamp in 2011, the album represents the culmination of the band’s early years in Virginia, where songwriter Will Toledo cultivated much of the project’s internet acclaim. So far, songs like “Beach Life-In-Death” and “Nervous Young Inhumans” have seen a bigger, more fleshed-out sound thanks to the folks at Matador Records. Check out the full rerecorded album below.