Axl Rose On Kanye’s Meeting With Trump: “What A Joke”

Guns N’ Roses frontman watched Kanye West’s summit with Donald Trump in the Oval Office today and found himself frustrated by the ordeal. Rose has been known to pontificate about politics on Twitter in recent years, and after hearing Kanye ramble about his usual incoherent talking points for 10+ minutes, he let loose.

“What a joke,” Rose wrote on Twitter. “Not gonna solve anything in Chicago or anywhere else with any of that attention seeking nonsense.” He quickly added, “Oh n’ don’t let any of this distract from the Khashoggi killing” — referring to the recent disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist.

Presumably Rose, who has repeatedly criticized the president in recent years, is hoping for some cold November rain at the polls next month. Read the rocker’s tweets below.

