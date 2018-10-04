New Music \

Anderson .Paak – “Tints” (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

Anderson .Paak has partnered yet again with Kendrick Lamar, this time for his new single “Tints,” which premiered today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. The glossy new wave funk record was previewed quickly on Lowe’s show, but now the full record has been made available. .Paak and K Dot have a good chemistry with each other, and have worked together previously on Dr. Dre’s Compton cut “Deep Water.”

“Tints” is the third single from .Paak’s forthcoming, Dr. Dre-produced album Oxnard, alongside recently unveiled tracks “Bubblin” and “Til It’s Over.” Oxnard is the follow-up to .Paak’s 2016 solo album Malibu, and his first since the Yes Lawd! record, a collaborative album with Knxwledge under the moniker NxWorries. Oxnard is also .Paak’s first album since signing onto Dr. Dre’s Aftermath imprint. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak said of Oxnard: “this is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.” A lofty promise from the star artist but he has the backing of Dr. Dre’s production, so it may turn out to have been an accurate aspiration. Listen to “Tints” below.

 

Israel Daramola
