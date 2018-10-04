Anderson .Paak – “Tints” (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

Anderson .Paak has partnered yet again with Kendrick Lamar, this time for his new single “Tints,” which premiered today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. The glossy new wave funk record was previewed quickly on Lowe’s show, but now the full record has been made available. .Paak and K Dot have a good chemistry with each other, and have worked together previously on Dr. Dre’s Compton cut “Deep Water.”

“Tints” is the third single from .Paak’s forthcoming, Dr. Dre-produced album Oxnard, alongside recently unveiled tracks “Bubblin” and “Til It’s Over.” Oxnard is the follow-up to .Paak’s 2016 solo album Malibu, and his first since the Yes Lawd! record, a collaborative album with Knxwledge under the moniker NxWorries. Oxnard is also .Paak’s first album since signing onto Dr. Dre’s Aftermath imprint. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak said of Oxnard: “this is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.” A lofty promise from the star artist but he has the backing of Dr. Dre’s production, so it may turn out to have been an accurate aspiration. Listen to “Tints” below.