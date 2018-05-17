Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”

Anderson .Paak has released a new single called “Bubblin.'” Produced by Jahlil Beats and AntMan Wonder, the upbeat track, propelled by a dense tapestry of interlocking string and horn samples, is not pegged to any upcoming project by the L.A. rapper and singer. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 today, however, .Paak said he had been hard at work on new music with Dr. Dre and claimed to have “65,000 songs in the vault…No features, fam.” Previously, .Paak released the song “‘Til Its Over” in an Apple ad directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA Twigs. .Paak’s last full-length release was Yes Lawd!, his collaborative NxWorries album with Knxwledge. Listen to “Bubblin'” below.