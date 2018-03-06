Anderson .Paak has debuted a new single called “Til It’s Over”–a glitchy affair, with a constantly shifting, fractured groove. The song is available as an Apple Music exclusive, having premiered in a surreal new ad starring FKA twigs and directed by Spike Jonze. In the clip, twigs plays an exhausted young working professional who is cheered by the power of .Paak’s music when she gets home. It inspires her to break into a spontaneous dance around the apartment, which leads her into colorful, hallucinatory new realms. Eventually, she dances with a doppelgänger of herself. Watch the clip and listen to “‘Til It’s Over” below.