Amy Winehouse Biopic to Begin Filming Next Year

An Amy Winehouse biopic is in the works, with the Winehouse family serving as executive producers for the project. Other producers for the project include Monumental Pictures’ Alison Owen—otherwise known as Lily Allen’s mother—and Debra Hayward. Kinky Boots writer Geoff Deane is writing the script. The film will being shooting next year. All proceeds from the film will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps young people struggling with substance abuse.

The news comes shortly after the family announced a 2019 hologram tour for the late singer. The family denounced the 2015 Oscar-winning documentary Amy after its release, claiming that the film was “a missed opportunity to celebrate her life and talent and that it is both misleading and contains some basic untruths.” In a press statement about the new film, Winehouse’s father Mitch wrote: “We now feel able to celebrate Amy’s extraordinary life and talent. And we know through the Amy Winehouse Foundation that the true story of her illness can help so many others who might be experiencing similar issues.”

A new documentary about the making of Winehouse’s final album Back to Black was also announced last month, featuring unreleased studio footage and a full, unreleased 2008 live performance as a bonus feature.