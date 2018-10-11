Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Planned for 2019

A hologram of the late Amy Winehouse will go on tour next year, the singer’s father, Mitch Winehouse, told Reuters. The tour is a collaboration between Winehouse’s estate and BASE Hologram, the company responsible for producing live virtual performances of deceased artists, like Roy Orbison and opera singer Maria Callas.

“Utilizing new state-of-the-art proprietary technology, the production will launch towards the end of 2019,” read a statement from BASE. “Featuring digitally remastered arrangements of her classics, the hologram will be backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.”

Winehouse’s father said that all profits from the tour will benefit The Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity designed to assist disadvantaged youth who may be struggling with alcohol or substance abuse issues. The British R & B singer died in 2011 at 27 from alcohol poisoning and publicly struggled with substance abuse issues throughout her career.

Mitch Winehouse admitted that it would be difficult to watch a replica of his daughter perform, but said he believes she would approve of the endeavor because of who the proceeds benefit.

“Her legacy is not just about music now,” he said. “Her legacy is about something else. Her legacy is about helping young people.”