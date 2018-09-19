A new documentary about Amy Winehouse has been announced. Unlike the Oscar-and-Grammy-winning 2015 doc Amy, the new Winehouse film, entitled Amy Winehouse – Back to Black, will not see a theatrical release; it is being served straight to VOD and DVD/Bluray. The movie covers the making of Winehouse’s second and final album, 2006’s Back to Black, and features unreleased footage of the late singer-songwriter. Also included are new interviews with the album’s producers, Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, and other musicians involved with the record.

The film is also being released with a bonus feature on all platforms: a newly unearthed private performance by Winehouse from 2008 on the night of the Grammy Awards, at which Winehouse won five awards including the New Artist and Pop Vocal Album awards, called An Intimate Evening in London.

Earlier this year, producer Gil Cang posted an unreleased demo of Winehouse recorded in 2001, when she was 17 and searching for a record label. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black will be released by Eagle Vision on November 2. You can preorder the movie here and watch the trailer below.