St. Vincent – “Slow Slow Disco”

St. Vincent has released another version of her Masseduction track “Slow Disco.” After unveiling a faster version of the song aptly titled “Fast Slow Disco” this summer, the songwriter and guitarist has now released a new slower version of the song titled “Slow Slow Disco.”

“Songs are living things,” Annie Clark shared in a statement accompanying the track. “They grow, they evolve, they change their moods and personalities over time.”

Later this summer, Clark’s “Fast Slow Disco” received its own Zev Deans-directed video, which found the songwriter swimming through a sea of sweaty, leather-clad bodies in an erotic nightclub setting. Check out “Slow Slow Disco” below.