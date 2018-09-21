Norah Jones & Jeff Tweedy – “A Song With No Name”

Norah Jones has released a new song with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy. Titled “A Song With No Name,” the track marks the first new material from Jones since her 2016 album Day Breaks, which included the standout single “My Heart Is Full.” The textural Americana single credits Tweedy on both acoustic and electric guitar duties, with Jones singing and providing additional instrumentation on acoustic guitar, piano, and celeste. Check it out below.