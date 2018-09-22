Mount Eerie Announces New Wolves in the Throne Room 7″ Picture Disc Remixes

Mount Eerie just released his new live album (after) on Friday and in the wake of the release, Mount Eerie songwriter Phil Elverum has announced a new 7″ vinyl picture disc featuring two remixes from Olympia black metal band Wolves in the Throne Room. The band have remixed “Mouth of Sky” and “Lost Wisdom pt. 2,” both taken from Mount Eerie’s 2009 album Wind’s Poem.

Limited to 1,000 copies, the release arrives this September 28 via Elverum’s label P.W. Elverum and Sun, with digital copies available on Bandcamp. Mount Eerie’s album Now Only was released in March. The song “Earth” features a reference to Wolves in the Throne Room, quoting the title of their song “I Will Lay Down My Bones Among the Rocks and Roots” from their album Two Hunters. The Mount Eerie song also includes a faint sample of the track playing in the background.