Watch The Microphones Perform “The Glow, Pt. 2″ Live at What The Heck Fest

Over the weekend, Phil Elverum performed as the Microphones for the first time since 2003 at What The Heck Fest, a show that Elverum set up in Anacortes, WA to highlight musicians primarily from his Pacific Northwest scene, including Lois, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Little Wings, Karl Blau, Pounding Serfs, D+, and Mecca Normal. Elverum (mostly) retired the Microphones name sixteen years ago, transitioning over to releasing music as Mount Eerie.

Not much in the way of video has emerged from the show, due to the intimate nature of the performance, but you can watch Elverum and his backing band play through “The Glow Pt. 2,” the eponymous track from his 2001 album, below.

