Marissa Nadler’s For My Crimes is now out via Bella Union and Sacred Bones Records. Co-produced by Justin Raisen (Kim Gordon, Ariel Pink, Charli XCX) and Lawrence Rothman, the singer’s eighth album enlists fellow vocalists Angel Olsen on “For My Crimes,” Sharon Van Etten on “I Can’t Listen to Gene Clark Anymore,” and Kristin Control on “Blue Vapor.” Guest instrumentalists on the album include Mary Lattimore on harp and Hole’s Patty Schemel on drums.

Even with all the help, Nadler’s deep and woeful voice remains at the forefront. “You know the expression ‘go hard’? I really just go for it in my songs. I guess I’m attracted to intense emotions,” Nadler told Slant. “I’m an emotional artist type, and for whatever reason, I’ve always been drawn to the dark side of things.”

Nadler is set to begin a world tour in October alongside Rothman, the Decemberists, Johanna Warren, and Mercury Rev. See the full list of dates on her website and listen to For My Crimes below.