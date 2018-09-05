Marissa Nadler has released “I Can’t Listen To Gene Clark Anymore” featuring Sharon Van Etten. On the new track, Nadler whisks her usual gothic Americana with lowly strings along with Etten’s haunting whispers to soundtrack a breakup. “I think a lot of people can relate to the sentiment expressed in this song regardless of the specificity of the musical reference,” Nadler said in a statement. “Or at least that is my hope. For me it’s Gene Clark — for others — someone or something else. But, we’ve all been there. I like to turn those feelings into something beautiful as a way to process them and freeze them forever in time and space.”

The song is the third single we’ve heard from Nadler’s upcoming album For My Crimes, following “For My Crimes” and “Blue Vapor.” For My Crimes is out September 28 on Sacred Bones & Bella Union. Listen to “I Can’t Listen To Gene Clark Anymore” below.