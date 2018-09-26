Travis Scott has collaborated with Juicy J on a new single by the former Three 6 Mafia member, “Neighbor.” The song, which is not affiliated with any impending project yet, features a typically warped, hyper-Autotuned melodic hook from Scott—featuring a lot of “fuck”s—and a terse, one-liner-filled verse from Juicy. “I feel like I’ve got an album done already, but I don’t want to say I’m ready to drop an album just yet,” the Memphis legend member told Billboard. Juicy clarified that “Neighbor” came about during studio sessions he was doing with Scott for the younger rapper’s Astroworld album of this year.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart in August, setting off a feud with Nicki Minaj, who felt that her Queen album had been dishonestly deprived of the #1 spot thanks to Scott. Juicy J released his latest mixtape, ShutDaFukUp, in January of this year. He also executive produced A$AP Rocky’s latest album Testing, which was released in May. Juicy J and Scott previously collaborated on “No English” from Juicy J’s Rubba Band Business album, which was released this past December. Listen to “Neighbor” below.