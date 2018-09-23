News \
Jack White Helps Restore House from The Outsiders
As we all know, Jack White loves old things and preserving the past. And so, as The Portland Press Herald reports, he’s helping to restore a house featured in the 1983 film The Outsiders.
Jack White’s management confirmed that he donated $30,000 to the effort to restore a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma that was featured in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s 1967 classic young adult novel.
Danny O’Connor is reportedly leading a campaign to turn the house into a museum about the film itself. He says that White’s donation helped them meet a $75,000 fundraising goal for the project.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.