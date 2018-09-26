Interpol were the musical guests on last night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where they performed “If You Really Love Nothing” from their most recent album Marauder. The live rendition was shot in black-and-white for the home audience, perhaps to provoke visions of The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show or something else apart of classic pop culture. It does fit well with the band’s preferred style of nice suits and leather jackets. “If You Really Love Nothing” was the third single from Marauder and eventually got a music video that starred Kristen Stewart and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story and The Big Short) as guests in a wild, strange, and violent party full of hyper-stylish red lighting.

Interpol are currently in the midst of the North American leg of their world tour, which runs until early next year, capping off with a show at Madison Square Garden in NYC in February where Snail Mail and Car Seat Headrest will open. The band also recently sat down with Spin to talk about their new album and career, which you can read about here. Watch the performance of “If You Really Love Nothing” below.