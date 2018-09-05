President Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) gives her husband Frank (Kevin Spacey) a final sendoff in a teaser for the forthcoming final season of the Netflix drama House of Cards. As we can see, Claire is addressing Frank’s grave, which is positioned next to his father’s grave, which we saw him piss all over in a previous season.

The headstone lists the year of Frank’s death as 2017, the same year that lead actor Spacey was fired after accusations of sexual harassment and assault surfaced from multiple men, including actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey made inappropriate advances towards him when he was 14. Eight men who worked on the House of Cards set also accused Spacey of misconduct. Production shut down on the series in November, 2017 and resumed in early 2018 for an eight-episode conclusion to the series.

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018

In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter, Wright suggested that Spacey may be able to rehabilitate his career at some point in the future.

“I don’t know how to comment on that, I really don’t,” Wright said when asked if she believes Spacey deserves to revive his career. “I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

The sixth and final season of House of Cards premieres on November 2.