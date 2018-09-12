The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a project Joel and Ethan Coen originally envisioned as a Netflix series , has since turned into a anthology film set to premiere on the streaming service and select theaters this fall. The auteurs released a trailer for the film on Wednesday, and it features such familiar faces as James Franco, Liam Neeson, and repeat Coen Brothers collaborator Tim Blake Nelson as the titular gunslinger Buster Scruggs. The Western also stars Tom Waits, a sentient bindle who never passes up the opportunity to cosplay as a dusty hobo, philosophical scalawag, or some combination of the two.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen,” Netflix said in a statement. “Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.”

The Coens haven’t divulged what each story will entail, but the trailer promises plenty of dark humor and the oddball characters. Also, apparently Franco’s character cheats death at least once.

The film originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival, but the rest of us will have to wait until it drops on November 16. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.