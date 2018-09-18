Next month, Cat Power will debut her 10th studio album, Wanderer, the follow-up to 2012’s Sun. She’s already released the single “Woman,” which features Lana Del Rey, and today she unveiled “Stay,” a reworking of the 2012 Rihanna and Mikky Ekko record from the album Unapologetic. In the Greg Hunt-filmed video, Marshall performs a softer, slower rendition of “Stay” in a dusk-lit Los Angeles studio.

In a press release, Chan Marshall says of the track: “I love the tradition of covering songs, I think it’s one of the highest compliments you can pay another artist. It’s one of the great traditions in American music and one of the true pleasures of music history.” Later this month, Cat Power will embark on an international tour covering much of North America and Europe. Wanderer arrives on October 5. Watch the video for “Stay” and check out the full tour schedule below.

Cat Power Tour Dates:

Tues Sept 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

Thurs Sept 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

Fri Sept 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Sun Sept 30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

Fri Oct 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sat Oct 6 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Mon Oct 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Tues Oct 9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Thurs Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Fri Oct 12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Sat Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Tues Oct 23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Thurs Oct 25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

Fri Oct 26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Sun Oct 28 – Berlin, GE @ Astra

Mon Oct 29 – Zurich, SW @ X-Tra

Tues Oct 30 – Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks

Thurs Nov 1 – Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz

Fri Nov 2 – Madrid, SP @ Circo Price

Mon Nov 5 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

Tues Nov 6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Sat Nov 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sun Nov 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Fri Nov 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

Sat Nov 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sun Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tues Nov 27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Wed Nov 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Thurs Nov 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed Dec 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

* with The National

^ with The National, Future Islands, U.S. Girls & Bully