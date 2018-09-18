New Music \
Video: Cat Power “Stay” (Rihanna Cover)
Next month, Cat Power will debut her 10th studio album, Wanderer, the follow-up to 2012’s Sun. She’s already released the single “Woman,” which features Lana Del Rey, and today she unveiled “Stay,” a reworking of the 2012 Rihanna and Mikky Ekko record from the album Unapologetic. In the Greg Hunt-filmed video, Marshall performs a softer, slower rendition of “Stay” in a dusk-lit Los Angeles studio.
In a press release, Chan Marshall says of the track: “I love the tradition of covering songs, I think it’s one of the highest compliments you can pay another artist. It’s one of the great traditions in American music and one of the true pleasures of music history.” Later this month, Cat Power will embark on an international tour covering much of North America and Europe. Wanderer arrives on October 5. Watch the video for “Stay” and check out the full tour schedule below.
Cat Power Tour Dates:
Tues Sept 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
Thurs Sept 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *
Fri Sept 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
Sun Sept 30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
Fri Oct 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Sat Oct 6 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Mon Oct 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Tues Oct 9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Thurs Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
Fri Oct 12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Sat Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Tues Oct 23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
Thurs Oct 25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
Fri Oct 26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Sun Oct 28 – Berlin, GE @ Astra
Mon Oct 29 – Zurich, SW @ X-Tra
Tues Oct 30 – Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks
Thurs Nov 1 – Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz
Fri Nov 2 – Madrid, SP @ Circo Price
Mon Nov 5 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
Tues Nov 6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Sat Nov 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sun Nov 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Wed Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Fri Nov 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
Sat Nov 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sun Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Tues Nov 27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Wed Nov 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Thurs Nov 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Wed Dec 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
* with The National
^ with The National, Future Islands, U.S. Girls & Bully