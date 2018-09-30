Brockhampton Earn First No. 1 Album With Iridescence

Brockhampton have earned their first No. 1 album with Iridescence. As Billboard points out, the group’s new album has earned 101,000 equivalent units in the week ending September 27. Of that number, 79,000 represent traditional album sales, a number notably bolstered by the group’s efforts to bundle albums with merchandise sales.

Iridescence has surpassed recent releases from Josh Groban, Eminem, Drake, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. Their last two albums Saturation II and Saturation III peaked at No. 57 and No. 15 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Earlier this year, the group released videos for their songs “1999 WILDFIRE” and “1997 DIANA,” neither of which appeared on Iridescence.