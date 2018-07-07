Video: Brockhampton – “1999 WILDFIRE”

LA rap crew Brockhampton have a new album on the way called the best years of our lives and in the buildup to the release, the group have unveiled a new song called “1999 WILDFIRE.” Produced by Atlanta songsmith Jazze Pha, the track arrives with a Kevin Abstract-directed video, which features intimate close-ups of the young rappers artfully spitting their verses. The best years of our lives marks the group’s first release since the departure of Ameer Vann, who left Brockhampton amid allegations of ‘emotional manipulation and mental abuse.’ Check it out below.