Anything is possible in 2018, including St. Vincent remixing Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s summer anthem “Girls Like You.” The singer announced the collaboration on with an Instagram post captioned “lots of Dilla samples making the beat and lots of dancing alone in my studio.”

Annie Clark takes away the song’s innocence and adds edge by splicing in hard guitar riffs and auto-tuned crescendos similar to those from her latest album MASSEDUCTION. She’s collaborated often recently, covering Joni Mitchell’s “Court and Spark” With Doveman at Newport Folk Festival, and appearing on Sheryl Crow’s single “Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You.” St. Vincent is currently making the worldwide festival rounds, with stops in Japan, Norway, and Texas. Listen to the remix below.