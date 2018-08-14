Culture \

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Doesn’t Deny Existence of Trump N-Word Tape

CREDIT: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders returned to the White House briefing room lectern for the first time in weeks to field questions from reporters. As expected, she was inundated with questions regarding former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s scorched earth book tour, particularly surrounding her claim that a storied Apprentice outtake featuring the president saying the n-word does indeed exist.

NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker effectively backed the press secretary into a corner when she asked if Sanders could unequivocally deny the existence of the tape after Sanders dodged questions as to whether she had actually asked President Trump if the tape exists.

“Can you stand at the podium and guarantee the American people that they’ll never hear Donald Trump utter the n-word on a recording in any context?” Welker asked.

“I can’t guarantee anything, but I can tell you the president addressed this question directly,” Sanders said. “I can tell you that I’ve never heard it. I can also tell you that if myself or the people in this building serving this country every single day, doing our very best to help people all across this country and make it better, if at any point we felt that the president is who some of his critics claim him to be, we certainly wouldn’t be here.”

Of course, that’s not really a denial.

When Sanders said that the president had already addressed the issue, she was referring to a late night tweet storm in which the Trump claimed that he doesn’t have that slur “in my vocabulary and never have.” In a later tweet, he refers to Omarosa as “a dog.”

Just another Tuesday at the White House.

Maggie Serota
